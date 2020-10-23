Thpoplete

Wake Up Light Alarm Clock

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

✓COLOR CHANGING MODE - With an Auto cycle 256 RGB color combinations. Soothing when it circulates which can flick through or you can freeze it whichever color temps your mood! perfect and interesting gift. ✓SLEEP AID FUNCTION - Unique reddish orange light and the soft sleep aid sound that can help to fall in sleep quickly. Press the +/- keys to choose the sleep aid sound( wave,rain,drip drops, white noise) ✓BEST WAY TO WAKE UP - 4 natural wake up sound: thrush singing, kingfisher singing, white noise,classic bells.The intensity of the light increases gradually and reaches full intensity at the alarm time just like a natural dawn sunrise which assists you in getting up pleasantly and comfortably. ✓EYE-CARE LIGHT WITH 3 LIGHT SETTINGS - Use adjustable natural light(non flash or glare) to help brighten up work-from-home days. Lovely soft lighting with warm white glow is nice as a dim nightlight but also can bright enough for reading and craft work. ✓APPLICATION - Appropriate for night light, atmosphere ambience light, alarm clock, bedside lamp, baby night light, emergency light, etc. You can use it conveniently indoors, outdoors, and camping as well. A brand new start morning from THPOPLETE wake up light ● Time display Time display has 3 brightness levels: bright, dim, off ● Multicolor Light The color light changes automatically with 256 full colors， Change the color light according to you mood Enjoy the colorful life from demeao sunrise alarm clock! ● Sleep Aid Unique sleep aid mode, the light will release 590-750nm wavelength of red-orange light, which will stimulate, the body's natural secretion of melatonin to enhance drowsiness After you fall asleep, sleep mode will automatically shut down, allowing you to sleep more safely ● Sunrise Simulation Function 30 minutes before alarm time, the warm white light gradually brightens and enchanting natures ring from 0% to 100% to gently wake you up naturally and comfortably There are 4 natural sound: thrush singing, kingfisher singing, bells, creek sound of water call