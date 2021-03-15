Pacifica

Wake Up Beautiful Super Hydration Sleepover Mask

$14.36

It's For dry and combination skin. Smells like geranium and rose absolute A creamy mask to help replenish and quench thirsty, stressed, or sun damaged skin It’s a Formulated without talc, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil. It's a essential lipids, antioxidants and natural extracts help revive and hydrate. This creamy overnight mask that helps quench thirsty, stressed, sun damaged skin and bring back the supple, dewy appearance of youth. It essential lipids, antioxidants and clinically studied natural extracts help revive and re-hydrate.