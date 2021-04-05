Kush And Cute

Wake And Bake Coffee Body Scrub

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kush And Cute

Ever wish you could wake and bake while in the shower? Well now you can with Kush and Cute Wake and Bake Coffee Body scrub! This all natural, exfoliating, and hydrating coffee scrub soaks into the skin rather than just sit on top of it, thanks to the combination of hemp oil and other skin loving ingredients. BENEFITS: ♡ Reduces appearance of scars, cellulite, and stretch marks ♡ Can soothe dermatitis, eczema, and dry flaky skin ♡ Complexion boosting (gives your skin a glow) ♡ Increases circulation and reduced inflammation ♡ Rich in all natural antioxidants ~ 100% All natural & Handmade. Non-Comedogenic & Paraben Free. ~ Ingredients: Pure Ground Coffee, Dark Brown Sugar, Dead Sea Salt, Virgin Coconut Oil, Cold Pressed Hemp Oil, Fragrance Oils (varies), Vegetable Glycerin, Raw Natural Honey