Sofia Lind

Waiting At Art Et Metier

£119.00

At Made

Check mate Sofia Lind, a Swedish artist and designer, works with pattern and lines (lots of). We love the rich reds and contrasting checked motif in this piece. Created exclusively for The Poster Club and printed on 265g high-quality art paper. View all Home DecorView the Waiting at Art et Metier collection Dimensions Height (cm) 100 Width (cm) 70 Weight (kg) 0.3 Details Art style Illustration Assembly No assembly required Frame options Unframed Print size 100 x 70 cm Material Paper Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth SKU MCCPOS104MUL-UK