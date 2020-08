RBT

Waiter’s Corkscrew

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Description: Feel like a professional with the Waiter's Corkscrew. This uniquely designed bar tool features an integrated bottle opener and foil cutter with a non-stick spiral to easily remove the cork and quickly get to drinking. Enjoy the seamless ergonomic comfort of a product that works on all bottle sizes and all cork types. Materials: Zinc, steel, plastic