Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
H&M
Waffled Dressing Gown
£24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Dressing gown in a soft, waffle-weave cotton blend with two front pockets and a tie belt at the waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Classic Turkish Towels
Luxury Premium 100% Turkish Cotton Hotel Bathrobe
BUY
$64.99
Amazon
Lands' End
Plus Size Supima Cotton Long Robe
BUY
$33.98
$84.95
Land's End
Knix
Waffle Robe
BUY
$65.00
Knix
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
BUY
$88.20
$98.00
Brooklinen
More from H&M
H&M
H&m+ 90s Straight High Waist Jeans
BUY
$20.99
$29.99
H&M
H&M
Waffled Dressing Gown
BUY
£24.99
H&M
H&M
Hobo Bag
BUY
£24.99
H&M
H&M
Wool Beret
BUY
£9.99
H&M
More from Sleepwear
H&M
Waffled Dressing Gown
BUY
£24.99
H&M
H&M
Checked Pyjamas
BUY
£29.99
H&M
PACT
Flannel Fireside Sleep Set, Buffalo Check
BUY
£84.00
£105.00
PACT
BlueBella
Leon Shirt And Trouser Set Black/white
BUY
£29.00
£42.00
Bluebella
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted