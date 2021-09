H&M

Waffled Dressing Gown

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Dressing gown in a soft, waffle-weave cotton blend with two front pockets and a tie belt at the waist. Composition Cotton 50%, Polyester 50% Product safety KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE Art. No. 0991755007 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large