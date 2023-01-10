Madewell

Made from a superplush double-faced waffle cotton with hand-warming side pockets, this is the coziest shirt-jacket you'll ever find. Perfectly oversized for layering, it has flap pockets and button closures at the cuffs. Oversized fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 29". Cotton. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. Machine wash. Import. NC802