Friendly Turtle

Waffle Wipes Cleaning Cloths

£5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Friendly Turtle

Waffle Wipes are cotton cleaning cloths for picking up spills, dusting and washing up. The three-dimensional texture of the cloths increases the amount of water they can hold and speeds drying so you’ll always have one ready to use. Size: approx. 25cm square Care: Your cloths can be run through a machine at 40 degrees.