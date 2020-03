Donni

Waffle Short

$114.00

Buy Now Review It

At Donni

THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER ESTIMATED TO SHIP BY APRIL 19th (OR SOONER!) cotton waffle short with mother of pearl button accent made in LA 100% cotton model is wearing a size XL. Why We Love: These aren’t your boyfriend's boxers! You can wear these babies out of the house Mother of Pearl buttons elevate this staple Size Guide XXS 00-0 XS 0-2 S 2-4 M 4-6 L 6-8 XL 8-10 XXL 10-12