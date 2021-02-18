Skims

Waffle Scoop Bra

$36.00

Perfect to wear alone, as a layering piece, or as a set while lounging, this soft brushed waffle bralette features a flattering scoop front and back and elasticized under bust for light support. pull over style – no hook and eye, elasticized under bust helps to add light support, scoop front and back Akesha is size 14 and 5’9”, wearing a SKIMS 2X 57% cotton / 40% polyester / 3% elastane machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean imported