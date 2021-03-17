Brooklinen

Waffle Robe

Our 100% Turkish Cotton Waffle Robe is lightweight, fast drying and absorbent, with a style all its own. Waffle towels’ namesake patterns provide a large surface area and unique weave texture so they make the perfect post-shower or bath robe. 350 GSM Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish Cotton Lightweight and fast-drying Waffle-like surface absorbs water fast A good looking way to dry off and/or lounge XS/S - XL/XXL