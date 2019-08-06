Aquis

Waffle Luxe Hair Turban

$40.00

AQUIS Waffle Luxe Hair Turban helps dry thicker and longer hair faster with its super-absorbent material. Made from ultra-fine fibers finer than silk, this luxurious hair towel dries hair gently without friction. This turban is designed with a patented shape and button loop closure to wrap snugly on your head, allowing for superior comfort and hands-free hair drying. Key Benefits: Dries your hair quickly and gently without causing friction. Minimizes frizz, split ends and hair breakage. Works on all hair types from thin to coarse and curly. Wraps around hair easily with a button closure. Made from absorbent, woven fibers. Product Dimension is 10.5 X 29 inches.