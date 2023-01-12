United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
J.Crew
Waffle-knit Shirt-jacket
$148.00$47.20
At J.Crew
Size & Fit Body length: 26 1/2". Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between true to size and runs large. Product Details Meet your new favorite layer: a perfectly oversized style that's not quite a shirt, not quite a jacket. Made with a cozy, feathery waffle-knit fabric, it's easy to throw on over jeans and a tee, workout wear and just about anything else. 96% cotton/4% elastane. Machine wash. Import. Online only. Item BM343.