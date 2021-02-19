Zesica

Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top & Shorts

$33.99

100% Cotton Pull On closure Size Attention: S=US 4-6, M=US 8-10, L=US 12-14, XL=US 16. You'll like the striped pattern with the long sleeve top, casual loose fit, crew neck, pair with drawstring elastic shorts, pockets on each side for the cozy casual look. The soft feel material is just what all ladies need. It’s the perfect throw on lounge outfit, or better yet get out of the house outfit. Ideal for Casual, Daily, Family Days, Lounge Days, etc. So many colors to chose from. Washing Care: Machine washable with laundry bag recommended, Do not Iron, Do not Bleach, Hang or Line Dry. Package Content: 1X Long Sleeve Top, 1X Drawstring Shorts