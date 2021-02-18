Skims

Waffle Jogger

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

A comfortable, lightweight jogger made to elevate your everyday lounging. This brushed waffle lounge pant hits at your natural waist and features elasticized rib waistband and interior waist tie to adjust to your perfect fit. hits at natural waist, 1” gathered self elasticized cuffs at ankles, tonal interior flat knit waist tie, elasticized rib waistband Akesha is size 14 and 5’9”, wearing a SKIMS 2X 57% cotton / 40% polyester / 3% elastane machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean imported