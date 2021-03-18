United States
MWL
Waffle Half-zip Shirttail Sweatshirt
$85.00
At Madewell
Product Details Hide Combining ubercomfy fits with luxe sustainable fabrics, our Make Weekends Longer collection gives you that carefree extra-day-off feeling. Made of supersoft waffle knit, this artfully tie-dyed shirttail sweatshirt has elasticated cuffs and a half zip that can be left undone. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 26". Cotton. Machine wash. Import. MD318