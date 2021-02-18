J.Crew

Waffle Crewneck Pullover

$69.50 $56.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details This waffle-knit crewneck is sure to be a favorite layer over tees and button-ups for the next few months. Bonus points for the cozy cotton that's weighty enough to keep warm and toasty this season. Get the set: Pair it with the matching bottoms for double the cozy. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. This style is prone to shrinkage, so we recommend you hang to dry. Item AS037.