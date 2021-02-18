United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
J.Crew
Waffle Crewneck Pullover
$69.50$56.99
At J. Crew
Product Details This waffle-knit crewneck is sure to be a favorite layer over tees and button-ups for the next few months. Bonus points for the cozy cotton that's weighty enough to keep warm and toasty this season. Get the set: Pair it with the matching bottoms for double the cozy. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. This style is prone to shrinkage, so we recommend you hang to dry. Item AS037.