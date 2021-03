Peregrine

Waffle Crew Jumper

£95.00 £80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peregrine

Description This traditional waffle knit will keep you warm and looking stylish this winter. Composed of 100% British wool sheared from Yorkshire-raised sheep just 60 miles away from our factory.Updated with a contemporary raglan sleeve to give it that casual feel, the waffle knit is a reliable staple for any winter wardrobe.