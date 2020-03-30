Donni

Waffle 1/2 Zip

$234.00

Buy Now Review It

At Donni

THIS ITEM IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER ESTIMATED TO SHIP BY APRIL 19TH (OR SOONER!) cotton waffle pullover with freshwater baroque pearl zipper made in LA 100% cotton model is 5’7: waist 23”, bust 34”, bust C. She is wearing a size S. Why We Love: Our signature waffle fabric is light & breezy, consider it the summer version of our thermal Baroque freshwater pearl zip elevates your everyday (because trust us, you’re gonna wear this everyday!) Size Guide XXS 00-0 XS 0-2 S 2-4 M 4-6 L 6-8 XL 8-10 XXL 10-12