Sunbrella

Wade Entry Bench Cushion

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Add instant comfort to your Wade Bench with our colorful tufted cushion. Cushion core has a loose fiber fill. Cushion cover is woven of 100% solution-dyed acrylic and tufted. Cushion cover is non-removable. Sunbrella® cushions expected delivery in 1-3 weeks. Please click on the shipping tab for shipping and return information. Spot clean only. Imported.