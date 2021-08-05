Wacoal

Wacoal How Perfect Full Figure Wirefree Bra 852389

$58.00 $40.95

Buy Now Review It

At HerRoom

Wacoal 852389 Tomima's Tip "Customers tell us this bra is so comfortable, you can sleep in it. This bra in smaller sizes is 852189. " Enjoy unbelievably soft coverage with a stretch lined cup for the perfect level of comfort and support. Perfect for your wardrobe needs. Made of nylon and spandex. Wireless, unpadded cup is a molded with a knit lining that's soft to the touch and gives more coverage and support. Stretchy molded cups provide a custom fit for each breast and are a great solution if you're not quite even. An integrated inner side sling between cup layers gives added support. Neckline has a covered elastic edge for fit. Side of cup has sturdy covered elastic to reduce underarm bulge. Sewn-on inner elastic underband offers light support and a comprehensive fit. Center - stitched, faux wrap front. Very flexible boning at side seams adds support. Sides and back are two-ply with covered elastic at top and sewn-on elastic at bottom. Wide-set, built-up front fabric straps have covered elastic edges, and attach to exposed elastic with adjustable plastic hardware at back. Back hook-and-eye closure has coated metal hardware and soft, plush back. See our Size Chart for hook counts. Perfect for (but not limited to) the following breast types: Round, shallow top/full bottom and east/west. Great for post-surgical usage; consult your physician. Please Note: This bra is called molded because the cups are shaped; they are unpadded. Wacoal has discontinued size 44C in Sand, 2021. Wacoal's Sand (formerly called Natural Nude) is similar to Hanky Panky's Chai. HerRoom Fitter's Comments: Wireless cup is lined and free of padding, removable padding and side Support Panels. Center is 2-3/8" tall. Seamed side is 4" tall, with Boning. Straps are 3/4" wide and adjust at back with plastic hardware. Measurement is taken from a size 34D and may vary slightly by size. 3-column, coated metal hook-and-eye closure at back. For Hook Counts, see our Size Chart. Fabric Info: Body: 81% Nylon, 19% Spandex Strap Lining: 100% Polyester Country of origin: Imported Care: Hand wash warm, use only non-chlorine bleach when needed, line dry, do not iron or dry clean. Fabric Glossary Wac001-852389