Wacaco

Wacaco Minipresso Gr, Portable Espresso Machine

$45.00

ESPRESSO WITH EASE. Minipresso GR is your best choice to savor all the varieties of ground coffee and enjoy an authentic espresso wherever you are. Compact, lightweight and sturdy, Minipresso will make you smile when you get the first drip of espresso from this little coffee bullet.INSTRUCTIONS. The Minipresso GR is simple and intuitive to use. Add the ground coffee to the coffee filter basket with the help of the built-in pod. Apply a slight pressure with the back of it to level the grind. Add very hot water to the water tank and unlock the piston from its transport position. Pump several times to pressurize and extract the coffee.SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. If you're not pleased with your purchase from Wacaco, just contact us within 30 days and we will give you a refund or replacement. -CHARACTERISTICS. Dimension: - -175x70x60 mm - -6.89x2.75x2.36 inWeight: - -360 g - 0.8 lbsWater capacity: - -70 ml - -2.35 ozGround capacity: - -8 g - -0.28 ozAverage pressure: - -8 bar - -116 psiCompatibility: - -All the varieties of ground coffeeOther: - -Built-in espresso cup and scoopClaim your -FREE GIFT -- For the purchase of Wacaco Minipresso GR - in store we offer you our Barista Towels Pack.Add both items to your cart and this special offer will be applied at checkout. -