Camper

Wabi Slippers

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Our iconic Wabi slippers are inspired by Japanese minimalism and encourage us to focus on the now. Made with the idea of keeping components and production processes to a minimum, these women's slippers continue to redefine indoor comfort more than twenty years after their debut with soft cushioning and a cozy feel. With removable EVA insole and rubber outsole. Content + Care -Upper: Natural fabric (90% Wool) -Outsole/Features: Outsole/Features: -20% Rubber recycled outsole -Rubber for extraordinary grip -Imported Size -Fits true to size