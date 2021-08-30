United States
Camper
Wabi Slippers
$99.00
At Urban Outffiters
Our iconic Wabi slippers are inspired by Japanese minimalism and encourage us to focus on the now. Made with the idea of keeping components and production processes to a minimum, these women's slippers continue to redefine indoor comfort more than twenty years after their debut with soft cushioning and a cozy feel. With removable EVA insole and rubber outsole. Content + Care -Upper: Natural fabric (90% Wool) -Outsole/Features: Outsole/Features: -20% Rubber recycled outsole -Rubber for extraordinary grip -Imported Size -Fits true to size