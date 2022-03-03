W3LL People

W3ll People Hydrolip Gloss

$14.00

Hydrolip Gloss This Product Is: a naturally hydrating lip gloss that gives you shiny, fuller-looking lips plus a sheer wash of color Good for: a wash of glossy color that leaves lips feeling soft Why We Love It: Hydrolip Gloss is an advanced vegan lip gloss that creates a fuller-looking, glossy pout. Hard-working botanicals like Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil promote a plumped-up look with subtle tingle while hydrating and conditioning your lips. The non-sticky formula imbues lips with a sheer, succulent color and glass-like shine. Plant-powered ingredients: Shea Butter: High in essential fatty acids and antioxidants to deeply moisturizes lips Jojoba Oil: Rich in Vitamins E and B to balance the lips and deliver a smooth application Shop Hydrolip Gloss in five shades: Nudist: a nearly translucent nude Peachy Pink: a perfect peachy pink Nude Rose: a muted rose Grapefruit:a pink grapefruit Berry: a soft nude berry Afterglow: a nude shimmer This makeup product is dermatologist-developed, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.