Nike

W M2k Tekno Sneaker

$100.00
At Need Supply
Description W M2K Tekno from Nike. Leather upper with synthetic underlays. Lace-up front with round cotton laces. Padded tongue and collar. Heel pull tab. Chunky rubber outsole. Nike branding throughout. • Leather / Textile / Synthetic upper • Foam midsole • Rubber outsole • Imported • Women's sizes listed Sizing Measurements 2" sole. Sizing Notes US sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
