United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Victoria's Secret
Vs Him Deepwater Fragrance
$59.95
At Victoria's Secret
Our newest scent for him. Hypnotic and fresh, VS Him Deepwater opens with bright notes of frozen bergamot mixed with aromatic fresh water and blue sage. All wrapped in a deep, comforting layer of woody cedar leaf. Fragrance type: Aromatic Fresh Notes: frozen bergamot, blue sage, cedar leaf Eau de Parfum is our most concentrated, pure version of the fragrance 50 ml/1.7 fl oz. Domestic