On a gently sloping hillside in the sleepy Spanish town of Pedramala, a faded Mercedes has been abandoned to nature’s elements. Beneath a thick and untamed green veil it rests, nearly invisible to the unobservant eye. The scent of surrounding Bergamot trees and blossoming Iris has been soaked up by the vegetation that is now flourishing wildly around it like an embrace. The tangled underbelly creeping up the bonnet feels sticky to the touch and emits a green, aromatic and resinous odour. Underneath the foliage, its faded pink and red patina, and liquorice leather interior, shelter from the midday sun. The balmy cypress trees shadowed by the Sierra Bernia mountains stand peaceful witness to the scenery of verdant Mediterranean scent scapes. Key Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Cypress Rosewood, Fennel, Iris, Ylang Ylang Patchouli, Leather, Cedarwood, Frankincense