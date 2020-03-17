Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
TUMI
Voyageur Madina Nylon Cosmetics Case
$195.00
$156.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Make travel a bit easier with a convenient hanging kit featuring plenty of pockets to easily store and organize your cosmetics and other daily essentials.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Home Smile
Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Caboodles
Small Round Caboodles Makeup Case
C$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Ikea
Värmer Basket
$39.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from TUMI
TUMI
International 21" Carry-on
$550.00
$329.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
TUMI
Carson Backpack
$425.00
$295.00
from
TUMI
BUY
TUMI
Voyageur Carson Backpack
$395.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
TUMI
Voyageur Just In Case® Nylon Travel Tote
$100.00
$66.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
The Completist
Overlay Shapes Daily Planner
£35.00
from
Berylune
BUY
Royal
Wooden Nose Eyeglass Holder
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Over-the Door Tiered Storage Rack
$69.00
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Leaning Bookshelf
$229.00
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted