NARS

Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette (copper)

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Calling all travel-fiends, no-fuss make up buffs, eye shadow mavens and – goes without saying – NARSissists! The Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette is here to take your next eye look up a notch wherever you are. A sleek six-pan edit that can be easily popped into your handbag (or looks mighty fine on your bathroom shelf), this lustrous collection features velvety, long-wearing formulas inspired by destinations across the world. Ultra-blendable and buildable, the shadows can be applied wet or dry to create a look as bold as you are. Coming in four gorgeous colourways, umm and ahh between 'Copper' (a mix of buttery matte browns, shimmering bronzes and metallic rusts); 'Quartz' (an all-shimmer selection of jewel-toned golds, rich purples and sparkling champagne; 'Nectar' (a mesh of shimmering golds, creams and peaches); and finally, 'Suede' (an ultra-wearable collection of matte nudes and foiled but subtle pink, khaki and gold).