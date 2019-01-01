The Voyager Weekender 3 developed from a basic principle: we wanted access to specific gear during travel, but we also needed enough space to pack in a long weekend’s worth of stuff. With this in mind, we developed a wide main compartment suitable for a few days of clothes and gear. We have also added our Pod to the exterior which is compatible with the Pod Magnetic Inserts. Inspired by the precision of our Mod line, this space neatly organizes, protects and makes accessible key travel gear including: a phone, battery pack, cords, plugs, pens, and notebook. We've also included a laptop compartment on the interior that holds any laptop up to 15".
Our leather travel bag also has 2 new features: a zipper that expands the bag's size so you can bring something extra back home as well as a back pocket you can unzip to slide on a roller so you do not have to carry the bag.
Each Voyager Weekender 3 is handcrafted by heritage leatherworkers in Italy.