Aperçu Eyewear

Voyage

$139.00 $111.20

At Aperçu Eyewear

Marie combined the perfect shade of milky petal pink with light blush lenses so the view is always rosy! Playful and feminine, the Flamingo is the perfect compliment to a menswear-inspired ensemble. Limited edition of 75 pieces – each frame individually numbered Handmade Italian cellulose acetate frame in opaque blush Solid lenses in light rose 100% UVA/UVB protective CR-39 lenses Soft silver custom hardware