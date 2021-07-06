MALIN+GOETZ

What it is: A set featuring three votive candles in warm and spicy scents that include Dark Rum, Cannabis and Leather. Set includes: - Dark Rum Votive Candle (2.35 oz.): featuring notes of bergamot, plum, anise, leather, rum, vanilla, patchouli, amber and milk. - Cannabis Votive Candle (2.35 oz.): featuring notes of bergamot, black pepper, orange, cannabis accord, muguet, magnolia, cedarwood, patchouli, sandalwood, amber and musk. - Leather Votive Candle (2.35 oz.): featuring notes of lotus flower, eucalyptus, clove, muguet, iris wood, orchid, green violet, leather, cedarwood, sandalwood, suede accord and cashmere musk. How to use: Trim the wick to 1/4 inch prior to each lighting. Place on a heat-resistant, nonflammable surface. Burn for at least 2–3 hours for first use, then for no more than 3 hours at a time.