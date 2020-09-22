Kinn

This one is personal. Over the last few months, we have taken a step back to reflect, to learn, and to analyze our participation in the conversations and acts of the world today. This upcoming election is crucial. Even more so as a POC, a mother, and a business owner. As we continue to take steps forward to create change, we will be donating 100% of the proceeds from our new VOTE necklaces to the Black Voters Matter Fund (blackvotersmatterfund.org). Though this wasn't a planned product, it was in response to our community who were requesting custom VOTE necklaces. Kinn was built around community and we believe it is our responsibility to do more to support members of it. We hope you'll join us in participating in the voice of change. Chain and pendants are made with solid 14k gold Adjustable 16"-18" rolo chain with lobster clasp Letter height is about 8mm This is a made to order piece. Please allow at least 5-7 business days for production.