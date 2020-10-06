Poolside

Vote Bag

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Poolside

Our limited edition VOTE bags were created as an important way to raise awareness for the upcoming election, and to inspire our community to VOTE. We have the opportunity to shape our future world, and that of our children. Accessorize your polling outfit and encourage others to exercise the right to VOTE. Each bag is handmade and hand embroidered by female artisans in Morocco. 10% of each purchase will be donated to I AM A VOTER.