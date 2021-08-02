Arctic Cool

Vortex Vent™ Cooling Bucket Hat

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Arctic Cool

Product Details+ VORTEX VENT™ DELIVERS MORE AIR MOVEMENT AND MORE COOLING — Our exclusive, micro-ventilated fabric construction allows more air to circulate, helping keep you cool. HYDROFREEZE® X SWEATBAND PROVIDES INSTANT-COOLING — Advanced cooling technology in the built-in sweatband uses your own sweat to lower your temperature. SILICONE-MOLDED LOGO HOLDS ITS SHAPE — The logo on the wearer’s left is molded from durable silicone, so it will look sharp for years. PULL CORD ADJUSTERS PROVIDE A SUPERIOR FIT — Fully adjustable and lockable pull cords allow for easy and accurate sizing. WICKS AND DISPERSES FOR RAPID EVAPORATION — ActiveWick moisture-wicking technology spreads moisture through channels in the thread for controlled release and superior cooling. MADE TO KEEP ODORS AT BAY — Built-in, antimicrobial odor-fighting technology helps protect against unwelcome odors. SUN PROTECTION IS STANDARD — Lab-tested UPF 50+ protection blocks 98% of the sun’s harmful rays.