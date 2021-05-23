PowerXL

Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart

From the #1 brand of air fryers in the United States,* the PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus gives you precise, superior crisping power and extra-large 10-qt. cooking capacity ideal for families and gatherings. Rapid Vortex Air Circulation with advanced heating elements cook and crisp your food in a whirlwind vortex of superheated hot air for the perfect, golden-fried taste and texture on all sides without added oil. 10 Pre-Programmed Smart Settings with precise temperature control let you air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more to delicious, even doneness. Enjoy golden-brown French fries and onion rings you thought were off limits or make fish, chicken and burgers with a crisp outside and tender inside. You can even roast fresh meats and vegetables, bake homemade doughnuts, or dehydrate fresh fruit. There's no added butter, oil, or lard required, saving you up to 70% calories vs. unhealthy deep-fried food. Dishwasher-safe parts make clean-up fast and easy. *Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Sales, 2018-2020 PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart 10-Quart Vortex Air Fryer by PowerXL #1 Best-Selling Air Fryer Brand* 1700 Watts 10 Pre-Programmed Settings Including Reheat Air Fry 12 oz. of French Fries per Tray Rotisserie an Entire 4-lb. Chicken Bake Cakes, Pies, Cookies & More Professional Heating up to 400° Large Easy-Grip Handle Timer with Auto Shut-Off Cord Length: 39.4 inches Dishwasher-Safe Parts – Effortless Clean-Up Warning: This product can expose you to Bisphenol A, which is know to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to. www.p65warnings.ca.gov Specifications Features No features description available Brand PowerXL Assembled Product Weight 18 lb Manufacturer Part Number 752356831011 Color Black Manufacturer Tristar Products, Inc. Model 752356831011 Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 15.00 x 12.70 x 15.20 Inches