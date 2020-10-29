Vornado

$59.99 $52.50

HEAT DIFFERENTLY — Gently heat all in the air in a small to medium-sized room through vortex air circulation without using intense heat, similar to how a forced air furnace works, just on a smaller scale. HEAT SAFELY — Advanced safety features include a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic safety shut-off system for worry-free use. HEAT EFFICIENTLY — 3 quiet heat settings (Low/750W, Medium/1125W, High/1500W) to tailor heat output and energy consumption. CONTROL YOUR COMFORT — The internal thermostat with seven settings will automatically turn the heater on and off to maintain set temperature. SUPERIOR SUPPORT — Backed by a 5-year promise and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS Built to meet U. S. voltage requirements. Certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U. S. Product Description The MVH Whole Room Vortex Heater is an effective way to reduce energy costs. This whole room heater has a thermostatic temperature control knob. Select your desired heat setting with a simple turn of the dial. This whole room heater features 3 heat settings (750W, 1125W, 1500W) to allow you to better tailor heat output and energy consumption to prevent circuit overloads. Vornado's signature Vortex heat circulation then distributes the warm air throughout the room. Unlike typical heaters whose hot coils create areas of extreme heat directly around the heater, the MVH outputs gentle heat that envelops the room in comfortable warmth. This household heater is whisper-quiet and employs advanced safety features to provide worry-free use. A tip-over switch automatically cuts the heat and power to the unit if tipped over. With Vornado's unique design, the MVH remains cool to the touch, even after hours of extended operation. And the MVH is backed by a 5-year limited for season after season of worry-free warmth. From the Manufacturer IMPORTANT INTERNATIONAL DISCLAIMER: This item is built to meet U.S. voltage requirements and may not function properly when used in conjunction wi