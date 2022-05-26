Voodoo

Beso Flower Power

$99.99 $40.79

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Looking to add some flower power to your self-love sessions? Look no further than the Beso Flower Power! This unique masturbation toy features a rose-shaped design that is sure to delight your senses. With air pulsation technology and suction features, you can enjoy light teasing or intense sensations depending on your mood. So why not add some flower power to your sex life today? Beso Flower Power Highlights: Innovative Technology: Air Pulsation Technology & Suction Materials: Silicone Customized To Your Needs: 10 Vibration Modes to Choose From