Vonshef Gold Wine Glasses, Shatterproof Stainless Steel, Set Of 2

$19.99

STYLISH: The ultra-stylish way to enjoy wine! Perfect for relaxing at home, picnics, barbeques, parties, camping trips, boat trips or unwinding in the garden SHATTER PROOF: Made from high quality stainless steel with an on-trend Brushed Gold finish – 100% shatterproof HIGH QUALITY: Designed with a long stem and brushed satin exterior and interior - highly resistant to tarnishing. Each glass measures L8.3 X D4” GIFT BOX INCLUDED: Supplied in an attractive gift box - great birthday, housewarming or Christmas present VonShef Set of 2 Brushed Gold Wine Glasses Sip wine in style with the VonShef Set of 2 Brushed Gold Wine Glasses. Made from high quality stainless steel with an on-trend brushed gold finish, you don’t need to worry about smashing these stunning glasses, as they’re shatterproof. What’s more, as stainless steel is heavier than glass, there’s also less chance of accidentally tipping your drink over - so you can concentrate on enjoying every delicious sip. Refreshingly Chilled Wine No need to worry about your freshly poured wine turning warm before its time either, as the stainless steel glasses will help to keep your drink refreshingly chilled. If wine isn’t your tipple of choice, these glasses are also perfect for soft drinks, juices, cocktails or just plain water. Owing to their durability, the glasses not only make a great kitchen staple, but are also perfect for picnics, parties, camping trips, boat trips or unwinding in the garden. Elegant & Modern Design Elegant design features a long stem and brushed satin interior and exterior which is highly resistant to tarnishing. Supplied in an attractive gift box – ideal as a Christmas, birthday or housewarming gift. Hand wash only. Not suitable for dishwasher. Each Glass Measures: L8.3 X D4” approx. (Length X Diameter)