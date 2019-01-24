Aveda

Volumizing Tonic

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A remarkable tonic that creates maximum volume on fine and medium hair.Who it's for: Anyone with fine to medium hair.What it does: It contains certified organic aloe and wheat amino acids to help build your hair's body and shine.How to use: Spray on damp hair. For maximum volume, apply at the roots.Pro tips: Rough-dry your hair using a blow dryer and your fingers until it's about 80% dry. Lift sections of your hair and spray your volumizing tonic near the scalp area, then use a round brush, blow dryer and hands to further enhance volume. To create top volume, use on your scalp and follow with a styling foam."/