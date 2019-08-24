Tata Harper

Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint In Very Popular

$39.00

A smooth, blendable cheek tint that gives your cheeks the perfect pop of rosy pink. Highlighted Ingredients:- Sacha Inchi Seed Oil: A natural source of omega 3, 6, and 9 that supports skin barrier function to lock-in moisture.\t\t- Spanish Lavender: A natural neuropeptide that locks-in moisture to smooth and minimize the look of lines wrinkles.\t\t- Estate Grown Beauty Complex: A concentrated blend of arnica, borage, alfalfa, elderberry, meadowsweet, and calendula that provides complete skin nourishment with minerals, vitamins, nutrients, and essential fatty acids for healthy-looking skin.\t\t Ingredient Callouts: This product is 100 percent natural and cruelty-free with no toxins, fillers, artificials, synthetics, or GMOs. It comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Smells like green beauty. This formula smells like the roots, stems, and absolute essence of every single natural ingredient in this green bottle. The creamy formula gives you a naturally flushed look while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Tata Harper is a real skincare company. They do it all themselves with their own chemists at their own farm. No synthetics. No outsourcing. No shortcuts. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.