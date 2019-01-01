Our newly enhanced roller set delivers incomparable volume, textured waves and exceptional luster. Powered by advanced T3® HeatCore™ Technology, equipped with dual temperature settings for all hair types, each roller ensures optimal heat transfer for lasting volume, body and shine. Get your glamour styling on a roll.
Suitable for shoulder length or longer hair
4 XL (1.75”) and 4 LG (1.5”) rollers
T3® HeatCore™ Technology delivers ideal styling temperature
2 heat settings transfer balanced heat
Velvet flocking boosts shine and grips with no tangles
Insulated rim makes handling and wrapping a breeze
Auto World Voltage for global use (plug adapter needed)
1-Hour auto-off for worry-free styling
8 crease-free clips hold rollers firmly in place
Luxurious storage case for storage and travel
WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including bisphenol A (BPA), which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Click here to view the user guide.