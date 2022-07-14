Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Klorane
Volumizing Dry Shampoo With Flax
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
T.l.c. Happi Scalp Scrub
BUY
$36.00
Ulta Beauty
Klorane
Volumizing Dry Shampoo With Flax
BUY
$20.00
Ulta Beauty
Acure
Curiously Clarifying Shampoo
BUY
$9.99
Ulta Beauty
Paul Mitchell
Clean Beauty Anti-frizz Conditioner
BUY
$26.50
Ulta Beauty
More from Klorane
Klorane
Klorane Nettle Dry Shampoo - Tinted Size: 150ml 4.5 Of 53 Reviews
BUY
$15.99
Adore Beauty
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
BUY
$20.00
Adore Beauty
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
Klorane
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
BUY
$23.20
$29.00
Klorane
More from Hair Care
Drunk Elephant
T.l.c. Happi Scalp Scrub
BUY
$36.00
Ulta Beauty
Klorane
Volumizing Dry Shampoo With Flax
BUY
$20.00
Ulta Beauty
Acure
Curiously Clarifying Shampoo
BUY
$9.99
Ulta Beauty
Paul Mitchell
Clean Beauty Anti-frizz Conditioner
BUY
$26.50
Ulta Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted