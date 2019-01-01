Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
L'Oréal
Voluminous Superstar Waterproof Mascara
$10.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
L'Oreal's Voluminous Superstar Waterproof Mascara is their first pro-lash kit mascara for super-volumized, super-lifted, super-extended lashes.
Need a few alternatives?
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Too Faced
Damn Girl! Mascara Ornament
$10.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Glossier
Lash Slick
$16.00
$12.80
from
Glossier
BUY
COVERGIRL
Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Pack Of 2
$10.58
$6.29
from
Amazon
BUY
More from L’Oréal
L'Oréal
Extraordinary Clay Shampoo
C$4.96
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oréal
L'oréal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup
$12.99
from
BUY
L'Oréal
L'oréal Infallible Pro Glow Concealer
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Oréal
Infallible Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Too Faced
La Creme Mystical Lipstick
$22.00
$19.80
from
Too Faced
BUY
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Physician's Formula
Powder Palettemineral Glow Pearls
$14.99
$10.70
from
Physicians Formula
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$29.40
from
Ulta
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted