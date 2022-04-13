L'Oreal Paris

Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara

$11.79

Highlights Instantly create bold clean volume for up to 7X fuller lashes The balm-in-mascara is made of 99 percent natural origin ingredients, Vegan and free from parabens and mineral oil When applied, lashes look fuller and healthier Flake, clump and smudge resistant Specifications Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Capacity (Volume): .26 fl oz (US) Color Palette: Dark Tones Beauty Purpose: Volumizing, Lengthening Net weight: .26 fl oz (US) Features: Vitamin-Infused TCIN: 83546915 UPC: 071249647738 Item Number (DPCI): 052-04-8189 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description More volume. More care. No compromise. Finally a mascara formulated with 99% natural origin ingredients* and lash-caring benefits that does not compromise on your desired volumizing mascara results and all day wear. L’Oreal Paris introduces our first ever balm-in-mascara, Voluminous Noir Balm. This breakthrough vegan formula* mascara delivers bold clean volume, length and definition creating up to 7x fuller lashes. This washable mascara lasts all day and is clump, flake and smudge resistant. Noir Balm’s new flexible elastomer brush captures and coats all lashes from root to tip in a caring formula infused with ingredients to condition lashes. The 99% natural origin formula is allergy tested, suitable for sensitive eyes and clean from Parabens and Mineral Oil. *We consider an ingredient to be naturally derived if it is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still retains greater than 50% of its molecular structure from its original natural source. The remaining ingredients constitute 1% ** Not derived from animal products First, prime lashes Voluminous Original Primer. Second, place brush at root of lashes and gently sweep up to tip. Apply more layers for a more volumize lash look,. Removes easily with soap and water. Not Applicable If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.