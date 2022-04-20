Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Voluminous Linen-blend Dress
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
A gorgeous linen and cotton blend A-line dress with a voluminous silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Iconic Geneva V-neck Dress
BUY
$120.00
Universal Standard
J.Crew
Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress
BUY
$118.00
J.Crew
Kemi Telford
Kemi Maxi Dress
BUY
$226.00
Kemi Telford
ModCloth
Sunshine And Whimsy In The Garden Fit And Flare Dress
BUY
$89.99
$99.00
ModCloth
More from H&M
H&M
Broderie-detail Jumpsuit
BUY
£69.99
H&M
H&M
Voluminous Linen-blend Dress
BUY
$34.99
H&M
H&M
Super Cropped Sweater
BUY
$39.99
H&M
H&M
Faux Fur Slippers
BUY
$12.99
$24.99
H&M
More from Dresses
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Iconic Geneva V-neck Dress
BUY
$120.00
Universal Standard
J.Crew
Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress
BUY
$118.00
J.Crew
Kemi Telford
Kemi Maxi Dress
BUY
$226.00
Kemi Telford
ModCloth
Sunshine And Whimsy In The Garden Fit And Flare Dress
BUY
$89.99
$99.00
ModCloth
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted