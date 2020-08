& Other Stories

Voluminous Floral Smocked Dress

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Voluminous floral print dress with a smocked bodice, puff sleeves and a square-neck line. Made with recycled polyester Lined skirt Semi-sheer sleeves Length of dress: 73cm / 28" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 174cm / 5'8"