Zara

Voluminous Dress

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Round neck sleeveless midi dress. Hidden in-seam side pockets. Back opening and tie closure.JOIN LIFECare for fiber: at least 50% ecologically grown cotton.Cotton grown using natural fertilizers and pesticides. Also, no genetically modified seeds are used in its cultivation which helps preserve seed biodiversity and soil fertility.