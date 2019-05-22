SEED PHYTONUTRIENTS

Volume Texture Spray

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A 99 percent natural texture spray that is formulated to help provide volume for thin hair types.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine and MediumHair Concerns: Oiliness, Thinning, and VolumizingFormulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Organic Grapefruit Seed Oil: Encourages healthy hair growth, repairs split ends, and increases vitality. - Rice Proteins: Provide excellent volume.- Sea Salt: Provides texture. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This shower-friendly paper bottle uses 100 percent recycled and recyclable materials, which is 60 percent less plastic than traditional plastic bottles.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.